A massive fire has broken out in northern California, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents as the region grapples with an “extremely dangerous” heat wave, state authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities said they had ordered about 13,000 people to evacuate their homes after the fires, which have been raging since Tuesday near Oroville, razed more than 1,400 hectares of green space.

The fire is just a few dozen kilometers from the town of Paradise, which in 2018 witnessed a fire that killed 85 people and has since become the deadliest fire in the state’s history.

On Wednesday, the head of the regional fire department, Garrett Sjölund, warned that the firefighting teams, which number about 400 personnel, supported by planes and helicopters, are facing very difficult conditions.