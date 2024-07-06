Chinese state media reported on Saturday that authorities had evacuated about 5,700 people from their homes after a dam on China’s second-largest freshwater lake in southern China burst its banks, while rescue workers worked to contain the situation to prevent further damage from the flooding.

More than 2,300 rescuers are working to build a second line of defence against the flooding that broke out on Friday in Hunan province, China Central Television said.

No injuries were reported as of Saturday morning.

Footage broadcast by state media showed water flowing through a breach in the dam, passing over several overturned trucks and reaching pools of water that submerged a number of homes.

Heavy rains have hit parts of Hunan in recent days, causing the Miluo River in Pingjiang to rise to its highest level in 70 years.