Ciudad Juarez.– “The Sun of Mexico” rose tonight under the sky of Ciudad Juárez and before thousands of border residents who chanted with him “Don’t Blame the Night.”

Thousands attended the Juarez stadium tonight to enjoy a night full of “Romances” performed by Luis Miguel.

Yesterday the concert was postponed until today, Saturday, due to a storm that hit the city shortly before the artist went on stage.

On this day the weather cleared up and it was possible to hold the long-awaited concert.