To increase sales during the festive season, car companies are offering discount offers on their cars. Talk about Renault, then the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 49,000 on its best selling car Kwid. This car has made its own identity in the entry level segment. Let’s know about the features, price and offers of this car.

These offers and prices

If you buy Renault Kwid in this festive season, you can get up to Rs 49,000. The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000 on this car. This offer of Renault is valid till 31 October. The price of the Kwid starts at Rs 2.99 lakh. At the same time, the price of the top model of this car is 5.12 lakh rupees.

Engine is strong

This car has been introduced with two engines. It has a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine, which generates 67bhp power and 91Nm torque. Also, there are 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. The second 0.8-liter petrol engine has been given, which generates 53bhp power and 72Nm torque. Only the 5-speed manual gearbox is provided with this.

These are the features

The new RXL variant of the 1.0-liter engine of Renault Kwid is equipped with great features such as single-din Bluetooth audio system, split headlamp, LED taillamp element, roof spoiler, power steering, front power windows, remote central locking and internally adjustable mirrors.

These colors are available

This car of Renault has been launched with six color options. In this, you will find color options like Zanskar Blue, Fairy Red, Ice Cool White, Moon Light Silver, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue. In terms of safety, the new Renault Kwid has features such as driver side airbags, seat-belt reminder, speed alert system, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors.

Compete with these cars

The Renault Kwid competes in the Indian market with cars such as Maruti Suzuki Alto, Datsun Ready Go and Maruti S Preso. The price of all these cars is less than five lakh rupees. If you are planning to get a new car this festive season, then it can prove to be a great option for you.

read this also

New Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta Turbo petrol: know how much is there

New Land Rover Defender: ‘First Look’ review, know what is special in it