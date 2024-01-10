According to a French overview study, seriously ill corona patients who were prescribed hydroxychloroquine at the start of the pandemic had an 11 percent higher chance of dying than people who did not receive the drug. It follows that thousands of people died at the time from the side effects of the medicine, which had been on the market for decades and ultimately turned out to be unsuitable for treating corona patients.

