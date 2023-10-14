Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags on Broadway Street, a stone’s throw from Times Square, AFP journalists reported.

The demonstrators, most of whom were young and from diverse backgrounds, wearing keffiyehs, called for the “liberation of Palestine” and accused Israel of committing “genocide,” 6 days after a surprise Hamas attack that killed more than a thousand civilians in Israel.

Israel responded with intense and violent bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing 1,900 Palestinians, including 614 children and 370 women, and called on the civilian population to evacuate the besieged north of the Strip, threatening a large-scale ground attack.

Professor Liz Zakaria, 43, said, “I am very worried. All of this must stop,” adding that “the Israeli colonial project must stop now, because it only increases the cycle of violence and oppression of the Palestinians,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Many banners were written with calls to end “genocide” and “apartheid” against the Palestinians and to demand that the United States end its support for Israel. The demonstrators also chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be liberated.”

Laiba Fayez (21 years old) said, “It is my duty, not only as a Muslim, but also as a human being, to demonstrate with everyone against the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.” “No one realizes the extent of the devastation they inflicted on these innocent people,” she added.

Since Saturday, the huge city of New York, with a population of 8 to 9 million people, including about 2 million Jews, has witnessed demonstrations in support of the Palestinian cause, vigils and demonstrations in solidarity with the Israeli victims of Hamas attacks. Like the rest of the United States, many rallies are held at universities, such as at the prestigious Columbia University.

In European cities

Germany and France banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and many other European countries said they had intensified security around synagogues and Jewish schools for fear that the protests would turn violent.

But marches are scheduled to be held in Rome, Munich, Istanbul, Belgrade and other cities in support of the Palestinians and to protest the bombing of Gaza.

In Rome, a huge Palestinian flag was raised at a protest in the Italian capital, and demonstrations were held in other European cities including a march in Braband in Denmark and in Berlin where police arrested some protesters.

In the capital, Paris, French police fired tear gas and water cannons on Thursday evening to disperse a march in support of the Palestinians.

The French government had previously banned pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were “likely to lead to disturbances in public order,” according to Reuters.