DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – Accompanied by counter-demonstrations and strong police forces, a few thousand people in Düsseldorf protested against the state corona measures. The demonstration through the city center was registered by a regional group from the lateral thinking initiative. The organizer spoke from 5000 to 6000 participants.

While the demo moved through the city center, there were a few small scuffles on the roadside. However, the police spoke of an overall peaceful course. The participants also kept the minimum distance of 1.5 meters. According to the North Rhine-Westphalian Corona Protection Ordinance, they did not have to wear a mask during the demo.

A few hundred people took part in a counter-demonstration by the “Düsseldorf turns across” initiative. Among them were the Mayor of Düsseldorf Thomas Geisel (SPD) and his challenger in the runoff election for the executive chair in the town hall next Sunday, Stephan Keller (CDU) ./ mhe / DP / fba