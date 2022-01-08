Home page politics

Several thousand people demonstrated against the Corona measures in Hamburg. © Daniel Bockwoldt / dpa

Demonstrations against the corona policy are still popular. But opponents of the “lateral thinkers” are also forming. Health Minister Lauterbach has a clear opinion on corona deniers.

Berlin – Several thousand anti-vaccination opponents and doubters of Corona measures have taken to the streets again in Germany. One of the largest events took place on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg, where the police spoke of around 13,700 participants in the evening.

The police had previously spoken of 16,000 participants. To the demo under the motto “The measure is full. Hands off our children ”, around 11,000 participants were originally expected. There were also several thousand demonstrators in numerous other cities.

In Hamburg, the organizer called on the participants over loudspeakers to comply with the mask and distance requirements. Nevertheless, many people were traveling without masks and without any distance. A demo participant wore a Star of David with the words “unvaccinated” on it, the police tweeted. A preliminary investigation had been initiated on suspicion of sedition.

According to the police, up to 8,000 people demonstrated against corona measures at a registered event in Frankfurt am Main. According to the police, there were several thousand in Düsseldorf, the organizers spoke of around 4,000. According to the police, up to 6,000 people gathered for a registered protest in Freiburg, around 5,000 in Magdeburg. Almost 2,000 in Wetzlar in Hesse and around 1,250 in Trier. According to the police, around 1,600 opponents of corona measures gathered in Schwerin, around 2,700 in Regensburg and around 2,000 demonstrators in Ansbach (both Bavaria).

A “peace hike” had been called in Magdeburg, but there were disputes with the police. © Paul Zinken / dpa

In Magdeburg, thousands of people marched through the city for hours to demonstrate against Corona measures. Trams stood still, roads were temporarily closed. In Berlin people demonstrated in a car and bicycle parade, the police counted more than 70 cars, 100 bikes and a total of around 200 participants. According to the police, around 1,600 opponents of Corona measures gathered in Schwerin, around 2,700 demonstrators in Regensburg and 2,000 in Ansbach.

Also protest against corona deniers and vaccination opponents

In Minden (North Rhine-Westphalia) around 2,500 people took to the streets to demonstrate against “lateral thinkers”. They expressed their displeasure with corona deniers, vaccination skeptics and right-wing extremists. “Yes to freedom of expression and togetherness – decidedly no to hatred, threats and violence,” it said on a poster. According to the organizers and the police, up to 1000 people gathered in Erfurt to demonstrate for democracy and consideration in the pandemic.

More than 2000 people demonstrated against “lateral thinkers” in Minden in Westphalia. © Boris Roessler / dpa

In Dresden, candles in front of the Frauenkirche have been remembering the pandemic victims of the Saxon state capital since Saturday. The action of the private initiative “Show Attitude” for solidarity with one another had already found broad support in the run-up to the event. As of Saturday, more than 9,500 people had signed the call to “show your stance”. The Dresden city leaders also called for participation. In a statement by Mayor Dirk Hilbert (FDP) and his alderman, it was said to question ordinances and rules and to express one’s opinion freely, is an important part of democracy. But hatred, agitation, violence and conspiracy theories are not to be accepted as means of social debate.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told “Welt am Sonntag” that the debate between vaccination opponents and corona deniers had lost all measure and aim. “A small group is ready to wipe all scientific knowledge off the table and voluntarily enter a bubble of pseudo-truths,” said the SPD politician. This is a new and frightening development in German post-war history.

The designated CDU chairman Friedrich Merz wrote in an article published on Saturday for “Focus Online”: “Among the demonstrators are not only notorious violent criminals, but also more and more citizens who have so far led a completely normal life and who deviate from conspiracy theories, Let fear scenarios and dubious “experts” in matters of health and corona be carried away to excesses of hatred and violence. But the basic consensus of society is becoming narrower, the spectrum of opinion is growing and the political center is becoming diffuse. dpa