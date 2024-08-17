Following the protests that brought together thousands of people this Saturday (17) in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, and in more than 300 other cities in the country, Venezuelans and people of other nationalities who oppose the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro gathered to protest against the result of the last presidential elections around the world.

The presidential election in Venezuela continues without a convincing outcome for everyone committed to democracy, despite the dictator Nicolás Maduro being declared the winner. For this reason, opposition leader María Corina Machado called for a worldwide mobilization for this Saturday, with the aim of “supporting the truth.”

In your personal profile on Xin addition to images and videos of the demonstrations that took place in Caracas and other cities in Venezuela, the opposition leader is sharing content from the demonstrations in various locations around the world.

María Corina reposted the profile’s publication ConVzla Command with photos of the demonstration in Curitiba, with the words: “the world with Venezuela! Curitiba demanded respect for the triumph of change.” The photos of the event were shared by the profile of Roderick Navarro, who presents himself as a political science student exiled in Brazil.

Corina Machado also reposted a video from the same profile with images of the demonstration in Madrid. The recording never fails to impress due to the large number of people occupying the streets of the Spanish capital.

“Impressive #Spain with the strength of Venezuelans demanding respect and freedom. Not one more day of waiting to move forward with change. Venezuela has already won and we have proof.”, commented the profile.

A little further on, there is also a post with an image of a large demonstration in Barcelona, ​​also in Spain. “There are millions of us fighting for change,” the profile commented.

In Argentina thousands of people also gathered, as demonstrated by the Gabriel Bastidas profile videoshared by the Venezuelan leader. “The concentration in Buenos Aires is impressive. Argentina defends the truth about Venezuela. Down with the dictatorship,” the profile comments.

Another large demonstration took place in Miami, United States. “Miami in style! Venezuela well represented in this city where thousands of compatriots live,” the profile states, adding that “let’s let the repression stop and accept once and for all that we have an elected president: @EdmundoGU [Edmundo Gonzáles Urrutia, o candidato da oposição].

The publication of the Comando ConVzla profile that portrays the demonstration in South Korea states that Venezuela won and that “there will be no corner of the world where we do not express it. Thus happens the Great Global Protest for the Truth of Venezuela”.

Post from the same profile, of a demonstration in São Paulo, share a video in which protesters hold signs that read “freedom and democracy” while chanting “it has already fallen, it has already fallen, this government has already fallen”, in Spanish.

In Lima, the images and video shared by the same profilealso registered a large number of people. In other cities, such as Stockholm, Swedenand in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysiaeven though the images show a gathering of a few dozen people, the crowds demonstrate the power of mobilization that the issue has aroused.

The opposition to the Chavista dictatorship claims to have compiled, through witnesses and members of the polling station, 83.5% of the records that claim to give victory to candidate González Urrutia by a wide margin over Maduro, a thesis supported by several countries and national and international organizations, including the UN panel of electoral experts that witnessed the elections and the Carter Center, which also sent an observation mission.

Saturday’s protest also took place in major cities in Venezuela, where thousands of people, carrying flags and copies of the electoral records published on a website by the opposition, demanded “the truth” about the results of the presidential elections.