Mass protest in Switzerland for better climate protection. 60,000 people took to the streets ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Bern – The crowds were clearly too big for the Bundesplatz in Bern, reports the Swiss news channel SRF, citing reporters from a news agency. When the first participants had completed the approximately 1.3 kilometer route, the last ones had not even started yet. Tens of thousands took part in the national climate demonstration in Switzerland.

Thousands demonstrate in Switzerland for more “climate justice” © VALENTIN FLAURAUD/afp

Climate demonstration in Switzerland: Thousands of people take to the streets for climate justice and better climate protection

The organizers of the protest said on Saturday (September 30) that anger over “inaction on climate policy and the devastating and deadly consequences of the climate crisis” had mobilized people of all ages. According to them, 60,000 people followed the Swiss Climate Alliance’s call; the police initially did not provide any information about the number of participants.

“No planet, no health”

The demonstrators called for an end to environmental destruction and compliance with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. They carried posters with slogans like “No planet, no health” and “Climate justice now.” After a march through the streets of Bern, the participants in the demonstration occupied the large square in front of the Federal Palace, the seat of the government and parliament.

Revision of the CO₂ law in Switzerland under criticism

Organizers particularly denounced the government’s proposed revision of the CO₂ law, which they said was watered down by parliamentarians this week. The new Swiss climate protection law was celebrated as a major step in climate policy. In the fr.deIn an interview, Swiss political scientist Pascal Sciarini called for an “incentive system for the energy transition”.

A vote on the bill is still pending. It stipulates that Switzerland will implement around two thirds of the reductions in greenhouse gas emissions domestically and the remaining third abroad. A spokesman for the Climate Alliance criticized that this was “a new opportunity for Switzerland to shirk its own efforts”.

The Paris Climate Agreement concluded in 2015 stipulates that warming should be limited to well below two degrees, and if possible to 1.5 degrees.

Switzerland will elect a new parliament at the end of October

Switzerland will elect a new parliament on October 22nd. The climate and the Climate change are still one of the main concerns of the Swiss, but the issue has so far played a minor role in the election campaign. According to a survey published at the beginning of September by the Swiss public broadcaster RTS, this time the Greens cannot build on their success four years ago. The Green Liberal Party must therefore also expect losses. (afp/ml)