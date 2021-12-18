By Rozanna Latiff and Nur-Azna Sanusi

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Thousands of people in Malaysia have been made homeless by flooding after constant rain since Friday morning, officials said Saturday.

Eight of the country’s 16 states and federal territories have seen water levels rise to dangerous levels, according to a government website that tracks the evolution of the floods.

In Selangor, the richest state in the country around the capital Kuala Lumpur, more than 3,000 people were taken to temporary shelters, Chief Minister of State Amirudin Shari said in a statement.

Rainfall in the state was more than double the highest level previously recorded, and flood levels reached 4.5 meters in the affected areas, Amirudin said, without saying when the previous record was set.

The state fire department found 3,786 flood victims in Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts in the afternoon, its chief, Norazam Khamis, told Reuters.

The meteorological department warned that heavy rains in Selangor and several states in the country will continue until Sunday.

