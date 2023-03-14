Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Deep mourning in Kiev: Thousands of Ukrainians bid farewell to “Da Vinci”, a young commander who died near Bakhmut. © IMAGO/Mykhaylo Palinchak

Fallen in Bakhmut: Ukraine mourns the death of a popular soldier. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in the mourning ceremony in Kiev.

Munich/Kiev – The defenders lost one of their most popular soldiers in the Ukraine war. He was one of the youngest commanders of the Ukrainian army, nicknamed “Da Vinci” because of his unit.

Fallen in Bachmut: Ukraine mourns “Da Vinci” Dmytro Kotsiubailo

Dmytro Kotsiubailo, his real name, was recently killed in or near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian soldiers seem to have repeatedly lured Russian attackers into traps. Killed at the age of 27 because the young man was defending his homeland against the illegal invasion.

Thousands of Ukrainians flocked to Maidan (Independence Square) in Kiev on Friday (March 10) where the mourning ceremony for the killed soldier was taking place. Among them was President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accompanied by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. The 37-year-old Prime Minister of Finland was in the Ukrainian capital for a state visit at the same time.

Rows of citizens and military flocked to the “Maidan” and a monastery to bid farewell to Kotsiubailo, who had long since achieved hero status in his country, at the coffin.

Dmytro Kotsiubailo: “Da Vinci” was honored by Volodymyr Zelenskyj as “Hero of Ukraine”.

In December 2022, Selenskyj had awarded him the highest award, the “Golden Star Order” and the title “Hero of Ukraine”. Because: Kotsiubailo was there from the start when it came to defending Ukraine’s independence against the imperialism of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure.

He’s committed to war, to defending Ukraine.

This mission had already begun in 2013 on the same “Maidan”, when demonstrators in sometimes bloody protests demanded the removal from office of the then Moscow-affiliated President Viktor Yanukovych, early presidential elections and the signing of the Association Agreement with the European Union (EU).

Thousands of Ukrainians bid farewell to “Da Vinci” Dmytro Kotsiubailo on Kiev’s Maidan, Independence Square. © IMAGO/Pavlo Gonchar

When Yanukovych fled because of the pressure and was declared deposed by parliament on February 22, 2014, Putin took advantage of the political vacuum in Kiev and had his army invade Crimea without any insignia.

“Da Vinci” Dmytro Kotsiubailo: “Hero of Ukraine” fought in Donbass

When the Crimean peninsula, which had belonged to the Russian part of the Soviet Union until 1954, was annexed in violation of international law and the Kremlin began to support pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass with weapons, Kotsiubailo went to the east of his country and fought against them.

What’s more, at just 21 years old, the young man became commander of the first mechanized battalion “Da Vinci Wolves”, which is why he was nicknamed “Da Vinci”. Not without risk: in 2014, according to the news portal t-online wounded by a tank shell during the fighting in Donetsk region. Only three months later he returned to the front.

Dmytro Kotsiubailo: “Hero of Ukraine” became a commander at the age of 21

“Eastern Ukraine was really his home,” Ukrainian activist Melaniya Podolyak told the media project The Kyiv Independent. Podolyak, who knew Kotsiubailo according to the report, said he had rarely left the front line during the nine years of military conflict with Russia.

Mourning for “Da Vinci”: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

She continued: “He was never proud, despite being a remarkable commander at such a young age. He is committed to war, to defending Ukraine.”

Dmytro Kotsiubailo: Ukraine loses one of its most popular soldiers with “Da Vinci”.

And he became the youngest commander to be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. “Putin’s horde takes our most beautiful sons and daughters from us,” said loudly t-online the priest during the memorial service at St. Michael’s Monastery: “Dmytro showed by example how to love and defend one’s country.” (pm)