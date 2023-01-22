Thousands gathered in the Gesu church in Genoa to bid the last farewell to the great Gianluca Vialli: the images

Yesterday afternoon, in the church of Gesù in Piazza Matteotti in Genoa, a memorial mass was held for Gianluca Vialli. Around 5,000 were present, testifying to how much the former Sampdoria champion, who passed away on 6 January at the age of 58, was loved by the whole city.

If the funeral of Gianluca Vialli, celebrated a few days ago in London in great secrecy, he had a very small number of people present, the same certainly cannot be said of the mass celebrated yesterday in Genoa.

They have been about 5 thousand the people who met yesterday afternoon in the Gesu church in Piazza Matteotti, to pay their last respects in their own way to a champion who loved Genoa and loved the city very much.

Vialli, originally from Cremona, arrived at Sampdoria in 1984, when he was only 20, and he remained there until 1992. In those years, many appearances and a flood of goals, which led the blucerchiati to win a Scudetto and come close to an unthinkable Champions League in his last year.

The Samp of then and today, as well as the whole city of Genoawanted to give a worthy salute to the great man and champion that Gianluca has always been for them.

Who was at mass for Gianluca Vialli

In addition to many fans, the mass was attended by most of the teammates by Gianluca Vialli at the time. Pagliuca, Vierchowood, Mannini, Invernizzi, Salsano, Pari, Pellegrini, Bistazzoni, Nuciari, Dossena, Lombardo, Branca, Bonetti and Lanna.

The latter, today president of Sampdoria, said:

He deserved an official tribute and it was only right that we remember him as a team and as a city. Luca was a champion and a transversal man, a boy that everyone liked and a positive person, always very balanced and intelligent who said the right things at the right time. Very attached to this shirt and this city.

Also present Dejan Stankovic, current coach of the Blucerchiati and a great friend of Gianluca Vialli, and all the players who wear that shirt today. in official capacity also the president of Liguria John Totithe deputy Ilaria Cavo and the councilor for sport of the municipality of Genoa Alessandra Bianchi.

Choirs outside the church, sung by the many fans arrived on site for the occasion and to honor their former captain.