Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/18/2024 – 12:47

Protests against the self-proclaimed re-election of Nicolás Maduro are taking place in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia, while international pressure is mounting for the Maduro government to release the results of the election. Thousands of people took to the streets in several cities around the world this weekend to pressure the Venezuelan government to release the results of the July presidential election, after President Nicolás Maduro declared himself the winner of the election. The opposition, in turn, defends the victory of the anti-government candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

Organizers say protests took place in more than 300 cities, inside and outside Venezuela, with massive participation from the exile community, estimated at 7.7 million people.

From Canada to Argentina, via Tokyo and Sydney, the demonstrations this Saturday (17/08) took place at a time of great political tension in the South American country.

The opposition denounces electoral fraud in the elections, in which the majority of Venezuelans living abroad were unable to participate due to bureaucratic obstacles, this being one of the biggest complaints of Maduro’s opponents.

The protests around the world were called by the largest opposition alliance in Venezuela, the Democratic Unity Platform (PUD) led by María Corina Machado, to demand transparency from the Venezuelan government regarding the result of the vote.

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico under pressure

In Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, many of those who protested in solidarity with Venezuelans criticize their governments’ positions on the crisis in Venezuela, despite attempts at mediation in search of a peaceful solution to the crisis.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has suggested holding new elections in Venezuela as a solution to the impasse in the neighboring country. The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, have come out in support of the proposal.

Venezuelan Lorena Lara, who has lived in Brazil for 14 years, believes that Lula’s suggestion, however, “makes no sense”, since the elections were already held within the rules of Maduro’s government, without him presenting the results of the National Electoral Council that would prove his victory.

Mexico, which until recently was part of a group with Brazil and Colombia to try to negotiate a way out of the crisis in Venezuela, rejected the proposal for new elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he did not consider the idea “prudent.”

“Let’s see what the court [Supremo Tribunal de Justiça, acionado por Maduro] decides. I don’t think it’s wise for us from outside, a foreign government, whoever it may be, to give our opinion on something that should be resolved by the Venezuelans,” Obrador said in a press conference.

EU and OAS countries call for transparency

Protests also took place this weekend in Chile, Peru, Canada and France. In Spain, where approximately 280,000 Venezuelans live, thousands of people protested in several cities. In Madrid, a public demonstration filled the famous Puerta del Sol square in the central area of ​​the Spanish capital.

The biggest surprise came in Caracas, the epicenter of the protests, with the reappearance of María Corina Machado among thousands of protesters, after spending several days “in hiding”, fearing for her safety.

Machado, who had been prevented from running for president by the regime-controlled justice system, assured earlier this month that there were ways to prove a “landing victory” for González Urrutia in the presidential elections.

The Organization of American States (OAS) approved a resolution on Friday demanding that the government of Nicolás Maduro publish the minutes with the results of the vote. The organization’s Permanent Council approved the text with the consensus of 26 member countries that voted at the extraordinary meeting held at the OAS headquarters in Washington. Brazil included.

Also on Friday, a group of 22 European Union (EU) countries called for the “immediate publication of all original minutes” of the Venezuelan elections and the “partial and independent” verification of the results.

rc (AFP, EFE, ots)