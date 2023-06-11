A group of megalithic stoneswhich were erected thousands of years ago, were demolished in Carnac, France, to erect a DIY shop. It is about at least 40 stones on the west coast of the country, this has caused controversy among archeology advocates.

The local authorities and the Regional Directorate for Cultural Affairs (DRAC) of the Brittany region gave their approval for these works. According to the mayor of Carnac, Olivier Lepick, the DRAC found no archaeological value in the stoneswhich can be attributed to a “clerical error”.

However, the mayor acquitted himself of any blame, stating that the municipality was unaware of the need for an archaeological prescription for this particular area.

Carnac, in France, is known for its archaeological wealth, with the presence of dolmens, burial mounds and menhirs dating back approximately 7,000 years. These megalithic stones, with heights ranging between 50 and 100 centimeters, attract more than 600,000 visitors each year, who are amazed by these enigmatic testimonies of the past. Radiocarbon analysis carried out in 2010 confirmed its antiquity.

Protests have been organized and an online petition has been launched demanding that this matter be investigated and steps taken to protect the archaeological heritage of the region. Critics argue that the construction of a DIY warehouse does not justify the destruction of these valuable vestiges of the past.

In addition, the mayor of Carnac has reported that he has received threats as a result of the demolition of the megalithic stones. Worried about his personal safety, he now has the support of surveillance services by the gendarmes. These threats highlight the intensity of emotions that have risen as a result of this controversial incident.

The archaeological community and heritage advocates hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to improve regulations and procedures for archaeological evaluation before granting building permits. The protection of archaeological sites and historical monuments is essential to preserve the memory and cultural identity of a region, and it must be ensured that adequate assessments are carried out to avoid the irreparable loss of our shared heritage.