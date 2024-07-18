Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Stone coffins several thousand years old have been found in Croatia. The well-preserved discovery provides information about the early Christian period.

Novalja – Archaeologists have once again made a spectacular discovery. On the island of Pag in Croatia, employees of an archaeological company were able to find two sarcophagi from the early Christian period. These are said to be two graves of three women. The burial period is estimated to be the 6th century. The archaeologists were able to find out valuable information about the deceased.

Thousand-year-old coffins in Croatia: “Sensational find”

The archaeological team found “on site […] two buried sarcophagi that have never been opened,” as Pio Domines Peter, deputy head of the excavation of the private archaeological company Arheolog Doo, told the Croatian portal jutarnji.hr told. The stone coffins are said to have been discovered in April.

The research in Jaz on Pag was initiated by the town of Novalja and has been ongoing for three years. The site of the research includes the remains of an early Christian basilica and a smaller church that probably dates back to the Middle Ages. There is also a local cemetery that was still in use in the 19th and partly in the 20th century.

On the island of Pag in Croatia, archaeologists discovered stone coffins from the 6th century (symbolic image). © Photomontage Depositphotos/imagebroker/siepmann/IMAGO

It is believed that it was a large three-aisled basilica with an external apse and adjoining rooms. It is said to have been built in the 5th century. However, the archaeological layers of an interior room are very poorly preserved, as the room was probably used for burial purposes for many years. “However, in the last three years we have learned that the entire complex looked much larger and more complex than previously thought,” Domines Peter continued.

Croatia: “We were really surprised” – archaeologists find stone coffins

“It was precisely because of the extent of the devastation of the site during this year’s work that we were really surprised to discover an almost completely preserved narthex,” he said. This is a vestibule of a basilica. According to the archaeologist, this room was intended for unbaptized people, among other things. Burials were also held there and stone coffins were displayed. It was in just such a room that the archaeologists found the sarcophagi of the three women.

Beautiful Croatia: Ten of the most beautiful places you can’t miss on holiday View photo gallery

“One of them was decorated on the front with an interesting relief composition, which retained traces of the original red color,” explained Domines Peter. Grave inscriptions show the names of the women buried in the sarcophagi. A woman named Primenija was found in a richly decorated smaller sarcophagus. In a larger one, two women are said to have been found, one also named Primenija and the other Vitalina. It is not known what relationship the women had to each other.

Stone coffins discovered in Croatia – information about Christian names

“This can rightly be called a sensational discovery,” says Domines Peter. The discovery is the first archaeologically researched intact graves in sarcophagi in Novalja, as well as the discovery of the names of the first Christian women buried in them. The complex was most likely destroyed by fire, as archaeologists were able to find layers of burnt remains and rubble on the ground. However, the sarcophagi and the bones they contain still need to be analyzed in detail.

Also in Bremen Two skeletons were found in the city center. During work on the drinking water pipe these came to lightIn Lower Saxony, too, a special discovery was made during the construction of power lines. In addition to old objects, Bones several thousand years old discovered. (vk)