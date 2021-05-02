ofJulia Hanigk shut down

Armin Laschet wants to become Chancellor – and say goodbye to the Chancellery from NRW. Interior Minister Herbert Reul is already giving him an opportunity to return in the event of a defeat.

Düsseldorf – It is only just clear that Armin Laschet will be running for the CDU as candidate for chancellor in the elections in September 2021. Now a confidante seems to be preparing a return for a possible election loser Laschet. Laschet is currently prime minister, head of the NRW CDU, head of the federal CDU and now also candidate for chancellor of the Union. Many offices – it is therefore expected that he will give up the state chairmanship.

Laschet confidante promises a return ticket

The North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul is apparently already issuing a return ticket to the state politics of North Rhine-Westphalia if the Chancellorship does not work on September 26th. Reul explained world: “Armin Laschet has to go fully on Chancellor and bet on victory. But depending on the election result, I would not rule out that he will remain Prime Minister and run again. “And further:” With Armin Laschet we have a Prime Minister, most of whom in the CDU would be happy if he ran again in the NRW state elections in 2022 because then we would have a good chance of winning. ”Herbert Reul himself is considered to be a candidate for Laschet’s successor. Most recently, however, Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst and Building and Municipal Minister Ina Scharrenbach were also mentioned.

Laschet would not be the first divorced candidate for chancellor who would remain active as prime minister even after his defeat. Prominent examples are Johannes Rau from the SPD in North Rhine-Westphalia or Edmund Stoiber (CSU) in Bavaria. But: “The decision will only be made when election day is over,” said Reul. The polls are currently not good for Laschet and the CDU.

Armin Laschet shows himself to be chancellor in the team with ex-opponent Friedrich Merz

Laschet, meanwhile, relies on prominent support in the election campaign – on his former opponent for the party chairmanship of the CDU, Friedrich Merz. As the Heilbronn voice reported, at the invitation of CDU regional chief Thomas Strobl, the two will take part in the digital state party conference of the Baden-Württemberg CDU in Stuttgart with Merz on May 8th.

Thomas Strobl told the newspaper that Armin Laschet only announced last week at a video conference of the CDU Baden-Württemberg that he would form a team with Merz. “And now we can welcome this strong union, our Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, and our economic expert Friedrich Merz, together just a short time later at our digital party conference in Stuttgart on May 8,” said Strobl.

At the party congress, the coalition agreement for the future state government with the Greens will also be decided. Strobl announced that it was nice that Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz “will be there when we leave”. Merz is considered a conservative counterweight to Laschet, which continues to stumble in surveys. He also wants to get involved in the election campaign in Saxony-Anhalt. (jh / dpa)