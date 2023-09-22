Home page World

While on vacation in Italy, a tourist surprised not only the innkeeper, but also the other restaurant guests: she left her 200 euro order free in the sea.

Olbia – It sounds like a scene in a Hollywood film, but the story apparently happened in Italy too. Instead of eating a restaurant order for 200 euros, a tourist released a still alive lobster into the wild. However, the reaction of the restaurant owner is also surprising.

The story took place on the picturesque beach promenade of Golfo Aranci in the north of Sardinia. According to Ansa, an “elegant” Swiss woman who was vacationing on the island with her husband visited one of the town’s most renowned restaurants. This is particularly famous for its seafood specialties, which the tourist was probably after – at first.

Italy tourist leaves her restaurant food free: “Thought she was joking”

Because when she looked at the restaurant’s aquarium, in which a lobster specimen was moving, ready to be selected, weighed and cooked, the lady apparently changed her plan. According to the report, the woman no longer liked the idea of ​​having the animal killed and then eating it when she saw it. But she goes one step further: She decides to buy the animal, but then release it into the calm, blue sea in front of the coastal town.

“At first I thought she was joking,” one of the restaurant owners tells Ansa. However, he then understood that the lady was serious and that she “wanted to make a good gesture”. And so the innkeeper was convinced by the idea and agreed to the plan.

200 euro lobster released into the sea: Italian innkeeper appears “moved”

He took the lobster out of the tank, weighed it in the kitchen and told the couple the price: the animal weighed just under two kilos – that’s around 200 euros in the restaurant. The price apparently wasn’t a problem for the couple. And so the lobster was placed in a transparent bucket and taken outside towards the sea and the couple’s table.

Ansa reports the “incredulous eyes of the other guests” at the moment when the lady asked the innkeeper whether the animal could hurt itself if she released it into the lagoon. Ultimately, the lobster had to survive being thrown from a fence into the shallow waters of the boardwalk to reach freedom. When this was answered in the negative, the tourist took action, briefly stroked the animal and then let it slide into the water. Her husband filmed the scene with his cell phone. The animal immediately ran away and reached safety.

“Seeing your joy and emotion also moved me,” the innkeeper then reported to the Italian news agency. He continued: “She was very happy and excited that she could make this wish come true and we could understand it.”

Sardinia also attracted the attention of many tourists because of surprising and severely punished offenses that can particularly easily affect holidaymakers. (rjs)