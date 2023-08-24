In the end having waited a little longer than the others, at least apparently, paid off. Kenan Yildiz a few months ago was no longer so happy playing between the same ages in the Primavera, but Juve remained firm in his position in the various confrontations that followed with the boy. More than a position taken by the club, a basic logic: for him there would have been no space in the trocar of the second team, while for Huijsen – defender – a hole had opened up that would have guaranteed him continuity of employment. Both are now in the first team, on a permanent basis: for the 2005 class, the debut in the first team and in Serie A came before all the others, on the first day of the championship in Udine.