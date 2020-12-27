Palmistry is very popular among people. But do you know that the nature and fate of a person is also known by the lines of his feet. According to experts, his leg gives a lot of information about the personality of a person. According to oceanography, it is believed that if the soles of someone’s feet are soft, then their future is good and they get pleasures. It is said that people with soft soles get their rights soon.

According to oceanography, people who have black mole on the soles of their feet are stroller in nature. With this, people whose feet are wide, it is said that they are of a playful nature. It is said that the shortest toe of the foot remains fixed at one place. Such people are very creative and are fond of playing with threats. It is said that people who have stiff feet are also very hard by nature. According to oceanography, such people do not flow quickly into emotions.

Ketu will be kind to these zodiac signs in new year, know Ketu transit in 2021

According to Samudra Shastra, people whose feet have five fingers are equal. Such people are calm. Like the square shape, the people who have their feet, such people are reliable and practical. According to oceanography, people whose legs are torn, they suffer from grief, problems of money, health problems.

These easy measures of flour can shine luck, recognition of getting rich and getting progress

People who have a big toe next to their toe. It is said that such people are enthusiastic and inspiring. People with this type of legs are athletes or artists. Apart from this, these people are also a good speaker. People whose feet appear lean and thin. The fingers of this type of feet are adjacent to each other. Also the thumb is long. According to Samudra Shastra, such people do not compromise. They like to keep it secret. The mood of these types of people varies.

(Note- We do not claim on the information given in this article that these are completely true and accurate. Before adopting them, please consult the expert of the relevant field.)