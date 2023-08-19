The Chairman of the Dubai Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, Issa Al-Mutaiwee, confirmed the diversity of the categories of members of the electoral bodies who registered to run for the National Council elections, including men and women, employees and business owners, in addition to people of determination.

And he continued that the registration process for those wishing to run in the elections ended successfully yesterday, adding that the current electoral cycle was distinguished by the provision of a remote registration system, whether through the website or the smart application.

He added that the committee included a number of trained and qualified employees to register the candidates who came to the committee’s headquarters in the Dubai Trade Center, or received calls from those wishing to run, who registered their data remotely, responded to their inquiries, and explained to them the registration procedures.

And the National Elections Committee stated that every voter has the right to appeal against the candidacy of one of the other voters in the emirate to which he belongs, for membership of the Federal National Council, using the form approved by the emirate’s committee, according to three conditions, that the appeal be based on serious and acceptable reasons, and that it be submitted to a committee Emirate within the period specified by the National Committee, and that the applicant deposits an amount of 3000 dirhams as a surety with the committee (it will be returned to him if the decision is issued in his interest).