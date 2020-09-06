Highlights: Discomfort among those who write Sonia Gandhi’s letter, Sonia Gandhi wants to clear the situation

These leaders want to know whether Rahul Gandhi will take charge of Congress again

Sonia ready to negotiate, but promised not to cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of discipline

Today, big leaders are trying to strategize on the parliamentary session

new Delhi

A new development can be seen on Sunday about the leadership crisis in the Congress. The top leaders of the party will join hands to formulate a strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament, in a virtual way. This meeting is important because there has been a big controversy in the CWC meeting. After that for the first time, all these leaders are going to discuss together again. According to sources, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Defense Minister AK Antony and Rahul Gandhi can also be part of this discussion. On the other hand, there are reports that Sonia, who has written a letter about a radical change in the organization, is demanding to clarify the position regarding the post of president.

Reconciliation efforts between the two factions

In the CWC meeting, a faction including Manmohan, Antony and Rahul had strongly criticized 23 leaders who wrote letters. At the same time, the attitude of those 23 leaders has also not changed. According to Rashid Kidwai, who wrote a biography of Sonia Gandhi, those leaders want Rahul Gandhi to clearly state whether he will declare himself as the President. If not, then stop some Congress leaders from making such demands. Some leaders are engaged in trying to achieve reconciliation between the two factions. There are reports that Sonia too has agreed to listen to these 23 leaders, provided they do not cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of party discipline.

Negotiations may take place this month, but some may suffer

The leaders who wrote the letter (G-23) complain that the party leadership has not been in touch since the CWC meeting on August 24. However, there seems to be a possibility of negotiation. It is possible that Sonia will meet these leaders during the Parliament session starting on 14 September. But some members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have objected to the rhetoric and private meetings of these leaders in public.

Screw in rahul’s name

According to Kidwai, Sonia wants two representatives of 23 leaders to talk to her on the two points raised in the letter. However, these leaders want the situation to be clear about the first president post whether Rahul wants to become a candidate or give a chance to a non-Gandhi. Kidwai claims that more than half of the dissenting leaders have no qualms about Rahul becoming the president again. He complains that Rahul does not want to become a 24×7 leader and runs the organization through ‘proxy’.

Problems with Rahul Gandhi’s different working style

Last year, Sonia Gandhi formed a 17-member group. His job was to discuss the big issues of the day. Apart from Manmohan, Rahul, Antony, it included Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, Kapil Sibal, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surajwala. But not a single meeting of this group has been held since 25 October 2019. Rahul has been raising issues from his level.

Another letter can warm the atmosphere

The fire from the letter of 23 senior leaders was still blazing that a ‘letter bomb’ had also been blown from Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi has also been targeted in this letter signed by former MP Santosh Singh, former minister Satyadev Tripathi, former MLAs Vinod Chaudhary, Bhudar Narayan Mishra, Nekchand Pandey, Prakash Goswami and Sanjeev Singh. It has been claimed in the letter that these leaders have been asking for an appointment with Sonia for the last one year, but the matter did not work out. These leaders were expelled from the party last year. The letter, warning the party leadership, said that if they do not warn, the party will end in UP.