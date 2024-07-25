For years, Venezuelan migration plans have been shaped by electoral cycles. After 25 years of Chavismo, they have become part of everyday conversation every time an election date approaches, such as this Sunday’s. You hear it on the street constantly, but it is not just a feeling or a hunch: various polls indicate that around a quarter of the population — between 18% and 22% — have plans to leave the country this year. Of that group, the majority condition their decision on the election result: they say they will leave if President Nicolás Maduro is elected for a third term.

María Auxiliadora Fernández, 55, says she has thought that if the change of government is not achieved this time, she will follow in her sister’s footsteps to Spain, where they are citizens. “Many people are thinking of leaving if change is not achieved this time,” says the graphic designer who is part of Edmundo González’s campaign as a witness. “Although on the 28th there may be an outcome in which they say they won, that can change. There are many things that will be very difficult for Maduro if he does that and anything can happen. I would not leave immediately, but I would start selling the things I have and put everything in order to leave,” she adds.

Engilberth Jiménez even believes that if the opposition wins, the situation will not improve sufficiently in the short term. “For this country to change, everything that is undervalued must be restructured. We are not talking about months, but at least a year,” he says. He has decided to go to the United States, where some friends have already gone. The dangers of crossing the dangerous Darién jungle seem to him to be a necessary sacrifice for the reward of having better opportunities. He is 26 years old, works for himself as a businessman and, by phone from Barquisimeto, in the central west of the country, he says that he cannot postpone his goals any longer. “Here I can have a job and earn an income, but you live day to day. The things you aspire to cannot be achieved in a short time.”

The flow of Venezuelan migrants moving through the Darien to reach the United States is not stopping, but it has slowed down. In the first five months of 2024, 170,000 people crossed the jungle corridor between Colombia and Panama, most of them Venezuelans from other countries in the region, where they were unable to integrate. The figure is 2% higher than the previous year. The United States has tightened its entry policies. Panama has also announced deportations and the fencing of trails and paths through the jungle with the new government of José Raúl Mulino, who took office this month. The rainy season has also prevented some. Countries such as Chile, Peru and Ecuador, which when the migratory flow of Venezuelans began to grow, between 2014 and 2018, the worst years of the socioeconomic crisis, implemented solidarity policies towards Venezuelan migrants and refugees, have now imposed visas and increased the security of their borders. But with more than seven million people abroad, those who remain in the country have more consolidated networks to try.

Changes in mobilizations

Since last year, changes have been recorded in the mobilizations. The Survey of Venezuelan Living Conditions, carried out by the Andrés Bello Catholic University, reported a lower concentration of Venezuelans in Colombia and Peru and an increase in those living in the US and Spain. Chile is positioned as the third country receiving Venezuelan migrants. The recent emigration of women for family reunification purposes is increasing, a fact that could mean greater stability of Venezuelan emigration in different destinations. The migrants are increasingly older: almost half are between 30 and 49 years old.

Chavismo has often denied the phenomenon of migration, which has become an indicator of the Venezuelan government’s poor management. For years, Venezuelan consulates have made it difficult for their citizens to obtain identity documents, and on July 28, of the estimated 3.5 million Venezuelans who could be eligible to vote, only about 69,000 will be able to do so. Those who were able to register during the voter registration update campaigns, which were insufficient and full of obstacles. Last month, however, Maduro announced the creation of a Vice Ministry for Venezuelan Migration Affairs and at campaign rallies he asked them to return. The opposition has also made it its banner to promise that, if they come to power, those who have left could find conditions to return to the country.

The issue, of course, has been part of the negotiations that Caracas is holding with Washington. At the end of last year, after the signing of the Barbados agreements, the licenses for oil activities granted by the United States were accompanied by the resumption of deportation flights of migrants from the United States to Venezuela. There was an easing of sanctions for Maduro and also an easing of pressure on the border for Joe Biden.

Months later, when the United States announced the revocation of the licenses due to the Maduro government’s decision to disqualify María Corina Machado, Venezuela did not authorize the arrival of more flights with repatriated people. The next change in the White House, with the November elections, in which Republican Donald Trump could be the favorite, will also have an impact on what happens in immigration policy and on the course that negotiations with the South American country take.

“For Venezuela, which has already lost 25% of its population, mainly of working age, further emigration would be very damaging,” warns María Gabriela Trompetero, a professor and researcher on migration at the University of Bielefeld in Germany. “The loss of the workforce and the demographic bonus, together with the separation of families, already has serious consequences for the country in economic, psychosocial and social cohesion matters. These problems would increase in the context of a new exodus driven by an eventual victory of Maduro. It would generate a series of complex and multifaceted problems, both for Venezuela and for the countries of the region,” she points out. Leaving the country will be another choice that some Venezuelans will face this Sunday.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.