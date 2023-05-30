Psychotherapist Peri advised to observe feelings to get rid of falling in love

Psychotherapist Philippa Perry advised those wishing to get rid of unnecessary love to consciously observe their own feelings in order to control their manifestations. She is such advice gave in an op-ed for The Guardian.

A 52-year-old married woman, who suffers from a secret love affair with a married friend, turned to a specialist for help. The reader said that she was not going to divorce, because she loves her husband and does not intend to destroy someone else’s marriage. And, although she never corresponded with the object of passion and did not meet with him alone, she dreams of getting rid of the love that prevents her from living.

This hobby came about when my marriage was going through hard times, and I think it helped me get through it. However, I do not want to confess my feelings and destroy the friendship with someone I like. I just want to feel normal around him and not look for a meeting with him. from a letter from reader Philippa Peri

Responding to the letter, Peri explained the possible reason for unwanted love. In her opinion, romantic fantasies about a man with whom she never had a real relationship were a way for the reader to hide from family troubles. Now that the problems with her husband are in the past, there is no need to imagine a non-existent romance, the psychotherapist believes.

Peri advised me to consciously observe my feelings from the outside. In her opinion, this will help to better control the manifestation of emotions and, in the end, get rid of obsessive fantasies.

Observation makes the obsession less all-consuming, because there is a part of consciousness that coolly watches and is not involved in the process. By simply observing your obsession, you can gradually separate it from yourself. Philippa Peripsychotherapist

Peri warned that working with mindful observation does not give immediate results, but with daily practice it is sure to be effective. While the feelings persisted, the psychotherapist recommended, when meeting with the object of love, to focus on other things – objects in the room or your own breathing.

The psychotherapist also added that sometimes people fall in love because they see in the object of passion those qualities that they do not have, but they would very much like to have. She urged to think about it and try to develop these character traits. So, in her opinion, falling in love will pass by itself.

Kivits concluded that falling in love is normal and even good, if you treat it lightly and enjoy communicating with your lover, and not rush into the abyss of feelings and break two marriages. As advice, she suggested reading Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, in which one of the characters gives herself to the will of the senses, while the other behaves more reasonably, and decide which option is more suitable for the author of the letter.

