Those Who Want Me Dead: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 15 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, Those who want me dead, a 2021 film directed by Taylor Sheridan, will be broadcast. It is based on the novel Those Who Wish Me Dead by Michael Koryta. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Parachute firefighter Hannah Faber works at a surveillance tower in Park County, Montana; Her job is complicated by depression, which has afflicted her since the day she tried in vain to prevent the death of one of her colleagues and three young campers in a forest fire. Accountant Casserly, whose boss and family died in an apparent gas explosion, discovers that they were actually killed by two ruthless killers, Jack and Patrick Blackwell. Convinced he is the next target, Owen runs away with his son Connor and heads to his brother-in-law Ethan Sawyer, Hannah’s ex-boyfriend and deputy sheriff; during the journey the two are attacked by the Blackwells, but before dying Owen manages to give Connor the evidence against Arthur Philipp, the one who hired the two Blackwells.

While Ethan comes across the remains of Owen’s vehicle, Hannah comes across Connor during a patrol and takes him back to the surveillance tower to call for help. Assigned by Philip to hunt down Connor, the two Blackwells first distract the police by causing a fire, then reach Ethan’s house, where they find and question his wife Allison, who is six months pregnant, who they force to call Ethan; Allison gives a coded message to her husband, then flees from the two assassins. Meanwhile, with the radio at the surveillance tower knocked out by lightning during a storm, Hannah attempts to bring Connor back to the city, but is blocked by the fire.

Following his wife’s call, Ethan returns home with the Sheriff, but the Blackwells kill the latter and force Ethan to lead them in search of the child through the woods, heading towards Hannah’s surveillance tower; Once they arrive, they force him to look for Connor while they watch him from a tree. Although Ethan tries to convince them that the tower is empty, Patrick sees him talking and shoots him, seriously wounding him. Seeing Hannah and Connor fleeing from the back, the Blackwells try to catch them but are attacked by Allison, who has followed them, and so they split up: Patrick chases Hannah and Connor, while Jack stays behind to kill Allison, but instead gets killed by them. ‘last.

Those Who Want Me Dead: The cast

We’ve seen the plot of Those Who Want Me Dead, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Angelina Jolie: Hannah Faber

Finn Little: Connor Casserly

Nicholas HoultPatrick Blackwell

Aidan Gillen: Jack Blackwell

Jake Weber as Owen Casserly

Medina Senghore: Allison Sawyer

Jon Bernthal: Ethan

Streaming and TV

Where to see Those Who Want Me Dead live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 15 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.