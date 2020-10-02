Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that those who had opposed his party over the demolition of actress Kangana Raut’s bungalow should raise their voice for the girl who was killed after the rape of Hathras. He criticized the alleged police misconduct with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was going to meet the victim’s family in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.Raut told reporters here, “Those who raised their voice against us in the demolition of the illegal manufacture of an actress should demand justice for the Hathras victim.” After Kangana’s public debate with Raut, the Shiv Sena-controlled Mumbai Municipal Corporation initiated an action to demolish the illegal construction in the actress’ bungalow, which her party criticized.

Rahul was prevented by the police from going to Hathras

On the alleged ‘misbehavior’ with Rahul Gandhi, Raut said that the aim was to ensure that ‘the demand for justice by the poor girl and her family is not exposed to the world’. Significantly, hundreds of Congress workers, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to Hathras in UP, were stopped by the Noida Police.