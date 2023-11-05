Spouses Irina and Leonid Mikhailov, who sold their house to buy courses from blogger Ayaz Shabutdinov, dressed as homeless people and sat with posters at the entrance to the building where their coach’s office is located in Moscow City. Izvestia correspondent Anna Voropai spoke with them on November 5.

She noticed that Shabutdinov’s office is located on the 30th floor of one of the high-rise buildings.

“From there you have a view of the entire capital. A prestigious location in a high-status business center should show clients that they know how to make a lot of money here,” she said.

One of the couple’s posters says that “Ayaz Shabutdinov is wanted.” The protesters themselves are shouting about the same thing. According to the man, the couple gave the blogger 1.5 million rubles.

“In fact, more than that, I also bought the universe of information business there, I still bought. Well, in general, three million for sure. We sold the house and part of the house, and paid (for the courses), yes,” said Irina.

According to the couple, the effect of the training was such that they “are not freezing yet.”

The blogger offered people to buy webinars, trainings, and courses. He claimed that by completing the training, his clients would be able to open successful businesses. The criminal case in which he became a defendant concerns eight people who purchased the services of a blogger. According to the defendant’s lawyer Nikita Apalikov, the damage amounts to just over 4 million rubles.

The blogger was detained a day earlier when he arrived from Austria. The day before, Shabutdinov was arrested until December 16.

One of the victims, Alexander Vilyuga, told Izvestia that he managed to get back the money spent on Shabutdinov’s courses through the court.