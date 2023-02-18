TFR indicted two men who took hostages in a Moscow store

Investigators have charged two men who took hostages during a robbery at a flower shop in central Moscow. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Moscow Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The defendants are charged with crimes under Articles 206 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Taking a hostage”) and 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”). The investigation intends to petition for their arrest.

As part of the investigation of the case, searches were conducted at night at the places of residence of men in the Moscow region. Judicial psychological and psychiatric, medical, fingerprint, ballistic and genetic examinations will be appointed.

Investigators established the route of movement of the accused from the moment they arrived in Moscow.

According to the investigation, on February 17, two men born in 1978 and 1981 in a store on Taganskaya Street, at gunpoint, seized two women. The youngest of them fired a weapon and wounded a police officer.

Earlier, on February 18, it became known that the head of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department (MUR) of the capital’s head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major General Sergei Kuzmin, received a gunshot wound in the hand while freeing a hostage in a flower shop in the center of Moscow.