“You, Carmen, how old are you?”

-85. No, 86. ”She looks at her hands, dumbfounded. How it happens!

Carmen Perea Jiménez is from Vigo (Pontevedra) and lives in the Fogar dos Maiores de Marín, a residence for the elderly of the Xunta de Galicia. The vaccination was scheduled here on December 30, but the delay in the distribution of Pfizer has postponed it until the second week of January. There are 50 people in this residence; no resident infected. Its director Olivia Rial says that, when the arrival of the vaccine was imminent, the staff asked everyone, in individual talks, if they would be vaccinated. “They said yes. 100% ”, says Rial. According to the latest survey by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS), known on December 21, 28% of Spaniards will not get the vaccine “immediately”, a good figure motivated by the arrival of the drug, since in the previous survey , a month before, said that 47% would not get the vaccine.

Carmen Perea is one of those people from the Marín residence who will be vaccinated. She claims to be “happy” for the campaign, she wants to leave the residence (“only in summer we were able to go out for three weeks, and we have been here since March”) and, although she could not see the images of the first vaccinated, Araceli Hidalgo (“ I don’t have the view for TV anymore ”), he was aware of everything. “Good for her and good for us.”

“There are people who don’t want to be vaccinated at the moment, what do you think?”

“That they are selfish.” They say they prefer to wait. Waiting for? Let’s see if we old men die? If we are going to die the same, but not of this anymore.

Several chairs away, since they belong to different coexistence groups (when they say goodbye, at the elevator door, it seems that they say goodbye at an airport; “all right”, “let’s see when we meet again”), Pura Fernández, 86, says people have to do what they want. “One is free, but hey, I with whom I identify is with the woman who got the vaccine first.” She is “delighted” with the campaign and wants, as soon as possible, to regain normalcy. Because the residents of this home of the elderly in Marín are independent and make a lot of life outside. Or they did. Now the seclusion is complete, and to get some fresh air they go for a walk to an interior garden where one of the residents now walks, who had been walking for two kilometers before the pandemic.

Pura Fernández has five children, Jesús, Cristina, Carlos, Miguel and Marta; she was left a widow with 45, lost a daughter. Carmen Perea, for her part, has no children; She did not work because her husband, she says, did not let her work. “Things were like that. They were very possessive men, ”he says. “Now I am alone in life,” she says. But immediately afterwards he says he wants the pandemic to end by contributing his grain of sand (by getting vaccinated), to regain contact, go out on the street again, meet the people with whom he was daily. “The life before was precious. I would like him to come back ”.

A thousand kilometers from Carmen Perea and Pura Fernández, in Benalmádena (Málaga), Luisa Romero Alañón watches the news with enthusiasm. He is 80 years old and has a lot of hope in the vaccine, although he also has some doubts. A paradox, rather. We all want the vaccine as soon as possible so that the pandemic ends, but at the same time, the speed with which it has been done, Romero believes, “worries me.” The phone is reminded that thousands of tests have been done before, that these media cases are not, strictly, the first vaccinated. “I know this is very good news and of course we will put it on: I want to live a little longer!” The doubts because it has been “very fast”, he assures, are clarified by seeing the safety with which Araceli Hidalgo received the vaccine and, after it, thousands of other people. “That gives you courage, seeing her so convinced …”, he says. He has not suffered the effects of the virus, although his 86-year-old brother has. “He needed a respirator and was admitted for a month and a half.” Although she spends these dates in Benalmádena, she lives in Malaga, alone since she was widowed at the age of 49. “I was born in La Mancha, I lived in Madrid and I ended up in Malaga. I was an artist: a singer, a star, but when I got married my husband said not to work anymore, and well ”. Wait for the vaccine, but don’t rush. “I had to take the test last week and it came out that I didn’t have it. The most important thing, even if there is a vaccine, is to continue taking care of yourself ”.

“I greatly admire all those people who are getting vaccinated and those who are giving vaccines. And I will be delighted to do it when it touches me, ”says Sita Ortiz, 72 years old. Ortiz was another of the women with whom this newspaper spoke as soon as the State of Alarm was decreed. From that telephone interview to this one, Sita Ortiz has not left home. She has been a confined woman for nine months. Her husband, Antonio, 84, is recovering at home after being admitted in the summer for several weeks due to a serious health problem. “We continue with all the precautions”, affirms this woman from Reinosa (Cantabria) who lives in Pontevedra, where she has started a family with five children. These precautions forced them this Christmas Eve to dine alone when, in previous years, up to 15 people gathered at home, including children, in-laws and grandchildren

It is raining heavily in a small village in Pontevedra, Troáns. It’s nine at night and it’s cold outside. Estrella Casal, 86, a seamstress, is adding charcoal wood to the iron kitchen of her house. “You don’t feel like going outside at all,” he murmurs. It’s December 30th and Casal is alone in this little corner of the world. EL PAÍS called her a day after declaring the State of Alarm, on March 14. The pandemic had broken out in Spain and many people like Estrella locked themselves in their homes alone, isolated and in fear. “Don’t worry, only older people die,” he said to his granddaughter, Ana. “I’m not going to die of the virus, I’m going to die of fear.” Nine months later, there is a vaccine. Estrella Casal saw the ‘puncture’ to Araceli Hidalgo, 96, the first woman to be vaccinated in Spain, on the small television in her kitchen. “So old!” He says. “She is a brave one. At that age I no longer know if I would make up my mind, totally… ”. Casal’s voice sounds weak on the other end of the phone. “It seems to me that it is great news, although I do not know if it will help me because I had many health problems and they cannot vaccinate me with almost nothing. I have bronchitis and getting vaccinated would make me worse ”. He waits for the family, who arrives on the 31st. “With distance and a lot of security. You have to comply with the rules. We are old but that does not mean that it is too soon to die ”. Nine months later, Estrella Casal has not been infected, but a devastating cancer took her son away in a few weeks. Life does not stop. Neither does death.

