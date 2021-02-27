No one leaves their country with a light heart. Pablo Neruda knows it, he who has no other choice but to leave in 1949. Threatened by the dictator Videla, the Chilean poet and diplomat leaves his land through the vertiginous peaks of the Andes mountain range. From the pen of Bruno Doucey, the writer then remembers the tragic end of the war in Spain, when half a million Spaniards fled the Franco dictatorship. The future Nobel Prize for Literature will be the linchpin of the exile of more than 2,000 Republicans on board the “Winnipeg” bound for Chile. “They had slipped their little hands of exiles into the great hand of human trust, and had let themselves be guided by another life. »A hymn of tolerance which echoes the tragedies of migrants in the Mediterranean.