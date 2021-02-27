His first mandolin, he tinkered with an old oil can and fishing line. In his village of Kabylie, Lounès Matoub is a sly kid, a kid who refuses to learn Arabic and forget his Berber language. He skips classes, but he writes and composes and very quickly becomes a popular singer. He sings about life, friendship, love, alcohol, partying. When Algeria falls into the horror of the black decade, between an authoritarian military power and these madmen of God, Lounès chooses freedom. He continues to sing, in Algeria, in Paris. He will be kidnapped for the first time, then released before the mobilization of a whole people. Until his assassination on June 25, 1998 by the GIA. His death is added to the long list of Algerian intellectuals, poets, teachers, journalists thus massacred. They killed Matoub, they did not kill the poet. Bruno Doucey’s novel is as intoxicating as a song by Lounès …