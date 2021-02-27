Leonard Peltier, leader of the AIM (American Indian Movement), has been languishing in American prisons for more than forty years. Accused of murdering a police officer, he was sentenced to life twice. A trumped-up accusation and, despite all the evidence of his innocence, the gravely ill Peltier is still locked up. Elsa Solal imagined a white journalist who, every day, visits the prisoner and collects his memories on a tape recorder. And it is the whole history of the American Indians which parades through the incredible life of this man whose words command respect. If he holds on, it is because he receives in his cell the outbursts of solidarity and the mobilizations around the world for his liberation. A breathtaking, moving novel that gives you the urge to revolt. Peltier is a living Indian standing.