On November 27, 1978, Harvey Milk, homosexual activist and city councilor of San Francisco, was assassinated, along with the mayor of the city, by another elected official, a guy who did not like “queers”. The book reports on Harvey’s commitment, from an early age, to gay rights in a prudish and conservative America that saw homosexuality as a disease. Safia Amor tells the story of her lifelong commitment, her courage, her fight against intolerance. A fascinating story in a city, “Frisco”, where the gay community was not stigmatized. Harvey has come to terms with his sexuality despite adversity, starting with that of his own family. Despite the pitfalls, he never gave up. It is thanks to him that the rainbow flag flies against all forms of discrimination.