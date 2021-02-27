Frida Kahlo has never admitted defeat. The Mexican, today erected to the rank of icon, has nevertheless drooled. Very young, she contracted polio then, at 18, a very serious traffic accident nearly killed her. Nailed to a bed, she gave up medicine and devoted herself to painting. All her life, her body, which bears the stigmata of this tragic episode, will make her suffer terribly. But Frida Kahlo does not give up. On the contrary, it defies adversity. His blue house in Mexico City is a haven of hospitality and creation. She paints her universe which is nothing other than her existence; she gets lost in love. It is one of the great political fights of his century. Until her death in 1954, Frida Kahlo moved forward, stumbled and stood up, refusing fatality.