She’s alive and well, Angela. Her black mane has turned white, but she is still on the lookout for noise from around the world, also reactive to the fight for human rights. To tell the story of Angela Davis, Elsa Solal imagined that she was writing a letter to a young refugee stranded in Calais. She writes to comfort him, but, above all, so that he does not get confused with anger, that he does not fall into revenge or hatred, and that he understands that what is happening to him is quite a problem. operating system that treats men worse than beasts. So she tells, tells herself: her life as an activist for civil rights, for feminism, for social justice. She shares with this young stranger thousands of kilometers from her what were her fears, her sorrows and the immense joy of having found, in her commitment, the strength to never give up.