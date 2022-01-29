Concordia, Sinaloa.- According to information provided this Friday, they were two men who robbed a convenience store on Thursday in Agua Caliente de Gárate, in Concordia, Sinaloa, and that they apparently travel in a red Nissan March car.

It should be noted that in Culiacán these days they are denouncing a series of assaults in various neighborhoods on social networks, and that those responsible are moving in a Red March caralthough it should be clarified that there are those who comment that it is a Spark Chevrolet of that color.

On Thursday afternoon, a violent robbery in a store located on the banks of the International Highway, near the town of Agua Caliente de Gárate.

Those responsible threatened the workers and took away just under 3 thousand pesos in cash, several boxes of cigarettes and a dozen chocolatesIt was reported this Friday.

Those affected reported that they were threatened, but they could not assure anything in reference to whether the criminals brought weapons. One of the assailants was short and had a beard, it was added.