Paul Hunham is a reclusive classical history teacher played brilliantly by Paul Giamatti, who is forced to stay at the boarding school looking after a group of students who cannot go home for the Christmas celebrations. Among them is Angus Tully, a sarcastic rebel played by the talented newcomer Dominic Sessa, and Mary Lamb, the endearing school cook played by Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

This is the plot of The Holdovers, the recent film by Alexander Payne (Sideways and The Descendants) already in Peruvian theaters, which presents a moving dramatic comedy that has just won two Golden Globes: Paul Giamatti for best comedy actor and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for best supporting actress. Pure gold.

Paul Giamatti, already in 2004 and for Payne himself, had played a depressed professor in the film Sideways. Critics say that he is one of Hollywood's favorites, “that actor that you have seen in a lot of movies, but that it is very likely that you have not stuck with his name.” He has many awards at home and his first Golden Globe was won in 2008 for the series 'John Adams'.

YOU CAN SEE: The winners of the 2024 Golden Globes

“It is the first time that an actor wins for a role of a man who smells like fish,” he said at the recent award ceremony, defining his character, the grumpy teacher. “Paul Hunham is a dart to the bad American educational system (because it is classist and full of ghettos),” they have pointed out from the American press, and they have recalled a phrase from Giamatti himself: “There should be no class distinctions in the United States, but in “There are those schools.”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, for many still a 'new' face in Hollywood, in her role as Mary Lamb, with her first Golden Globe Award, is in the Oscar spotlight, something that, amid praise, she is taking very seriously. cautious

The 37-year-old singer has also said that she tries to stay grounded. “I never want to get to a place where I expect something. And I always want to let things happen naturally, the way they are supposed to happen. “I never expected any of this, so I’m trying to take it one step at a time and get advice from others.”

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: 'The Boy and the Heron', by Studio Ghibli, wins best animated film

Regarding her character, she says that she is a woman who suffers the death of her son in Vietnam, and that emotional and vulnerable side will be seen in the interaction with Giamatti's interpretation. She adds that she was inspired for her role by her own experiences of seeing how pain has manifested in members of her own family and among the black women in her life.

“Black women, in particular, have this beautiful, strange ability, almost like a superpower, where in the midst of their trials and tribulations, if they don't want you to know it, you won't know it at all. They operate at a higher level of efficiency to cover up what they are really going through. That was something I really wanted to take advantage of,” she noted.

#remain #tape #time