The International Monetary Fund (IMF) offered to borrow from companies that were able to make money on the coronavirus pandemic, the so-called solidarity tax. This is stated in a report published on website organizations.

The fund believes that through a temporary tax on excess profits, countries will be able to replenish their budgets, and this will also help strengthen social cohesion and reduce inequality in society. The organization insists: now in the world it is necessary to increase social spending, but this requires additional sources of the budget.

The IMF is confident that such a tax will help prosperous businesses contribute to the economic recovery, and those who have suffered losses will not be affected. This will reinforce the feeling that “everyone is contributing to the recovery efforts from COVID-19”. As an example, the fund cited the practice of Germany, Australia and Japan: there, at different times, taxes were temporarily imposed on the wealthiest people.

At the end of 2020, Forbes magazine named 50 healthcare entrepreneurs who made billions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most of them are from China, from where the spread of COVID-19 began. The businessmen made their fortunes thanks to the rally in vaccine and medical equipment companies. Among the new billionaires is Ugur Shahin, CEO of the German biotechnology company BioNTech.