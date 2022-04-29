Post by the vice president is made after Lula and Alckmin applauded the socialist anthem at an event

The vice-president of the Republic, General Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), provoked this Friday (29.Apr.2022) the Lula-Alckmin ticket after the 2 politicians applauded the reproduction of the socialist anthem, played at an event of the PSB -party of the former governor – in Brasilia. Mourão did not mention the name of the slate of opposition to the government.

According to the deputy, “Brazilians who truly love Brazil and its people sing the national anthem, the others…”. Mourão’s publication was accompanied by a photo of the Brazilian flag.

Here’s the tweet:

Mourão is a pre-candidate for the Senate from Rio Grande do Sul.

In addition to the vice president, other politicians linked to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized Geraldo Alckmin, candidate to succeed Mourão in the Planalto. Among them, the second son of the head of state, Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) and Minister General Ramos (General Secretariat).

The video of former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin listening to and applauding the song “Internacional Socialista”, identified with socialist and communist movements, went viral on social media. The song talks about workers taking power and sharing the wealth.

The song was played during the Constituent Congress of the Self-Reform of the PSB, after the performance of the national anthem. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was also at the event. Alckmin is vice president of PT’s ticket. The former toucan did not sing the song, but applauded at the end.

Read the full letter on hereand listen to the song on here. Watch the video (6min29s):