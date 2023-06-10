Scheveningen’s beach boulevard has undergone a major overhaul in recent years. Millions have been invested in it. But many beach bars don’t look good. Because the back of those tents is built towards the boulevard, you mainly see cluttered kitchens, waste bins, extraction systems and stacked beach beds. “It could be a bit more attractive.”
#beach #bars #Scheveningen #boulevard #happy
Ted Kaczynski, the terrorist known as ‘Unabomber’, found dead in his cell
The convict famous for sending explosive letters in the United States during the 1990s was found dead in a federal...
Leave a Reply