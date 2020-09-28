Restaurant Style Tangri Kabab Recipe: People who like non-veg are bound to get water as soon as they hear the name of the tangdi kebab. The special thing is that now you can get the taste of a tangdi kebab like market very easily even at home. All you have to follow is this tasty recipe.

Ingredients for making tangdi kebabs

– Chicken Legs – 5

– Whipped yogurt – 3/4 cup

Black pepper powder – 1 small spoon

– Red chilli powder – 1 teaspoon

-Oil- 2 tablespoons

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon

– Hot Masala Powder – 1/4 teaspoon

– Red Food Color – 1/4 teaspoon

Ginger-garlic paste – 1/2 teaspoon

Salt – as per taste

– Fenugreek seeds – 1/2 teaspoon

Chaat Masala – 1/2 teaspoon

How to make Tangdi Kebab

To make a tangdi kebab, first wash the chicken and make 2 or 3 incisions on all chicken leg pieces. By doing this, the spice will go inside each chicken leg piece. After this, apply salt and lemon juice on chicken legs. Combine the whipped yogurt, red chilli powder, pepper powder, red food color, garam masala powder, chaat masala, kasoori methi and ginger-garlic paste in a bowl and keep the chicken in the fridge to marinate for 30 minutes.

Barbecue the marinated chicken legs and pieces of ginger. Brush with oil on the chicken legs in between. If grilling chicken legs in the oven, do a grill mode at 180 degrees or you can grill the chicken pieces until they turn light brown. You can also deep fry the tangdi kebab if you want. Garnish these delicious tangdi kebabs with mint-coriander chutney, onion sticks and lemon pieces.