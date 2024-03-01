TOKYO — On a rainy Saturday afternoon in Tokyo, about 50 Chinese people crowded into a nondescript office that doubles as a bookstore. They attended a seminar about Qiu Jin, a Chinese feminist poet who was beheaded more than a century ago for plotting to overthrow the Qing dynasty.

Like them, Qiu had lived as an immigrant in Japan. The title of the conference, “Rebuilding China in Tokyo,” said as much about the aspirations of the people in the room as it did about Qiu's life.

Public conversations like this used to be common in China's big cities, but under President Xi Jinping they have been increasingly stifled over the past decade. The Chinese public is discouraged from organizing and participating in civic activities.

In the past year, a new kind of Chinese public life has emerged—outside China's borders, in places like Japan.

“With so many Chinese moving to Japan there is a need for a place where people can vent, share their grievances and then think about what to do next,” said Li Jinxing, a human rights lawyer who organized the event in January. Li himself moved to Tokyo from Beijing last year for security reasons. “People like us have a mission to drive China's transformation,” he said.

From Tokyo and Chiang Mai, Thailand, to Amsterdam and New York, members of the Chinese diaspora are building public lives that are prohibited in China and training themselves to be civic-minded citizens. They are opening Chinese bookstores, holding seminars and organizing civic groups.

These emigrants are creating an alternative China, a more hopeful society. In the process, they are redefining what it means to be Chinese.

Four Chinese bookstores opened in Tokyo last year. A monthly feminist open-mic comedy show that started in New York in 2022 was so successful that feminists in at least four other U.S. cities, plus London, Amsterdam and Vancouver, British Columbia, are hosting similar shows. Chinese immigrants in Europe established dozens of nonprofit organizations focused on LGBTQ rights, protests and other issues.

Most of these events and organizations are not overtly political or aimed at trying to overthrow the Chinese government, although some participants hope to one day return to a democratic China. But the immigrants who organize them say they believe it is important to learn to live without fear, to trust each other and to pursue a life of purpose.

Anne Jieping Zhang, a mainland-born journalist who worked in Hong Kong for two decades before moving to Taiwan during the pandemic, opened a bookstore called Nowhere in Taipei in 2022. She opened a branch in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in December.

Zhang said he wanted to reach out to anyone in China who was curious about the world.

“What matters is not what you oppose, but what kind of life you want,” he said. “If the Chinese or the Chinese diaspora cannot rebuild a society in places without top-down restrictions, even if we experience a regime change, we will definitely not be able to lead a better life.”

By: LI YUAN