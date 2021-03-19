A number of users of the “Al-Hosn” application, which is used to show the results of the “Covid-19” examination, informed “Emirates Today” that they had encountered difficulties in running the application, represented by the failure of their PCR results to appear, in addition to their data not being updated, or the emergence of an E indicator after 28 days have passed since they received the second dose of the Corona vaccine, which disrupts their benefit from the advantages that the recipients of the vaccine receive, while the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has set three procedures that the app dealers can follow, in the event that the mark for completing receiving the two doses of the vaccine has not been activated. 28 days after the date of the second dose.

Amjad Abdul Rahman, Mahitab Muhammad, and Iman Jamal said that they downloaded the Al Hosn application before getting the “Covid-19” vaccine, and after 28 days of receiving the second dose, they performed a PCR examination to activate the E-indicator, and take advantage of the seven-day period that allows them to enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. And the lack of examination of the fourth and eighth days, but the data were not updated, which prevented them from leaving the emirate, for fear of applying fines for non-compliance.

They indicated that the application was deleted and re-downloaded, and the result did not change. They also tried to communicate with the health authorities in the emirate and report their complaints, and so far their data has not been updated.

While Muhammad Hassan, a user of the Al-Hosn application, indicated that he downloaded the application, obtained the two doses, and completed the 28 days after the second dose, but he had difficulty updating his data, despite performing three PCR tests, and none of them appeared on the application, and the indicator did not activate E on the application, pointing out that the nature of his work requires him to enter places that require a negative PCR result, or to activate the sign of getting the vaccine.

He said, “I contacted the application number, and they worked to update the date of my first dose. They asked me to go back to the vaccination center through which I got the second dose, and ask them to enter my data to confirm that I got the second dose, so that they could update the data.”

Sayed Mahmoud, another user of the application, indicated that he had downloaded the Al-Hosn application, and he is facing a technical problem in showing his data, as the application does not respond when he tries to access his data to show his current status, explaining that he receives the results of the PCR tests through a message on the phone, and the results do not appear. On the app.

For his part, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office confirmed to “Emirates Today” that there are three items that those dealing with the Al-Hosn application can follow, in case the sign for the person’s completion of receiving the two vaccine doses has not been activated after 28 days from the date of the second dose, including 28 days after the dose. Second, to follow it with a nose wipe until the E-indicator appears on the application of the fort. If this does not happen, the customer can update the application on his device, so that the vaccination mark or the results of his examination appear.

The media office explained that when the vaccination mark does not appear after the update, it is possible to contact the Al Hosn application service at 8004676 or call Weqaya line at 800937292 to obtain technical support, so that the vaccine recipients can benefit from the advantages of the appearance of the vaccination mark and the results of the examination.

The spokesperson for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed in media statements that the data in the Al-Hosn application and the activation of the “E” indicator were not updated after completing 28 days after taking the second dose, or after a new PCR examination, which did not pass seven days, The application requires updating, and in the event that the E indicator does not appear, you must contact the application’s own number, or call Weqaya to obtain technical support.

The official website of the Al-Hosn application indicated that the results of the tests are uploaded to the application as soon as they are obtained from the concerned health authority, indicating that the health coding system for the application has created a quick response code (QRcode), and a color coding system to determine the health status of each user.

The gray color indicates that the test result is not available, while the green color indicates that the person has undergone an examination, and that his health condition is fine (the result of the tests is negative), and the amber color indicates the need to conduct an examination or re-examination again, because of the possibility of the person being exposed to the virus, in addition to Indicates the red color that indicates that the test result was positive (the presence of an infection), and that the person should contact the local health authorities to obtain a consultation.

The site emphasized that parents, guardians and guardians can access the results of the examinations of their family members and dependents, as long as their Emirati IDs are registered with the same mobile phone number, and children, the elderly and people of determination must be registered in the application, and this applies to individuals inside the UAE.

48 hours for data recording

Medical facilities revealed that the Abu Dhabi Department of Health has addressed the “Covid-19” vaccination service providers, who have approved the provision of vaccination service, to oblige them to allocate a phone number and an email to respond to the inquiries of those who have been vaccinated, noting that the department demanded quickly to provide it with vaccination data.

She indicated that she had received a circular, in which she drew the department to note that some vaccination data were not sent to the Malafi system (Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange), and requested all vaccination service providers to ensure that all vaccination data are uploaded to “My File”, and to ensure that all data are entered. In their systems within a maximum of 48 hours from the moment the vaccination was introduced.

3

Ways to solve the data update problem.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

