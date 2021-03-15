In two state elections, the CDU conceded a bitter defeat at the weekend. For political expert Thomas Jäger the result of a series of corona disasters.

Munich – The start of the “super election year 2021” could hardly have gone worse for the alliance CSU / CDU: In the state elections in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the Union suffered memorable defeats, while the respective ruling parties took part in the Stay in power.

The reasons for the failure of the CDU appear diverse, but one thing is certain: It has to do with the nationwide misconduct with regard to the corona pandemic. For political scientist Thomas Jäger, there is no question that “those were the Corona elections. Across from Focus Online the renowned expert explains the poor election results for the Christian Democrats:

State elections 2021: Union in the crossfire – failed corona policy and enrichment

Accordingly, the citizens had punished the Union for how the federal government has dealt with Corona so far and what can still be expected in this regard. The number of infections is currently increasing in Germany – regardless of the lockdown measures. Jäger is convinced that the party also lost many votes in the affair of enrichment in mask shops.

After the two “wags” in the state elections in 2021, the expert believes that the supporters of the CDU have meanwhile shrunk to the hard core of the electorate: “Those who have now voted for the Union would do the same if it came out that they were all alone is responsible for climate change “

Despite the poor performance, the Christian Democratic Union could still have been lucky: Jäger explains that many CDU voters submitted their votes by postal vote – even before the mask affair became known. In Baden-Württemberg the proportion was 50 percent, in Rhineland-Palatinate even “two thirds”, explains the 60-year-old. These citizens voted “before it became known that there are MPs who are being paid princely, that they have brokered business”.

Union with lousy values: four elected officials and “one disaster after the other”

Which protagonists stand out particularly in the plight of the Union? Thomas Jäger refers to four mandate holders: “In addition to Georg Nüßlein and Nikolas Löbel – those are responsible for the short-term effect – there are Jens Spahn and Peter Altmaier.” As key ministers in the Cabinet for Health and Economy, they would be “one disaster after another deliver “.

The shortfalls in masks, vaccines and tests should be mentioned here as shortcomings, on the other hand the lack of financial support for those who really need it: “Corona aid has been paid out to the wrong people or has not been paid out at all.” The political scientist addresses an incomprehensible “vacation strategy”.

CDU with election bankruptcies in the state elections: It could be uncomfortable for Laschet and Söder

By the way, Armin Laschet sees Jäger as “fine-tuned” because he has only been chairman of the party for a short time and has not contributed to the questionable course of his group colleagues. However, stormy times await, the experts believe: “Laschet must now initiate a Union crisis management and prove that one has understood what went wrong during the pandemic.”

As a result of the latest events, lobby fears are spreading: The Union is now thinking of new laws, while Markus Söder is issuing a warning. (PF).