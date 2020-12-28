Patients who have undergone a “long-term coronavirus” experience parosmia – a distorted perception of odors, writes Sunday, December 27, Sky News…

According to those who had been ill, they could smell the smell of fish or sulfur, which seemed to them disgusting, as well as some “sweetish unpleasant smell.”

The president of the British Association of Otolaryngologists, Professor Nirmal Kumar explained this effect by the neurotropic nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“It affects the nerves in the palate – it’s like a shock to your nervous system,” the expert explained.

Experts from the AbScent organization, which supports people with olfactory disorders, recommended that such people do a daily exercise – inhaling the smells of flowers or citrus fruits for 20 seconds. According to them, it will speed up the recovery of the sense of smell.

“Long-term coronavirus” is the persistence of the effects of COVID-19 for several weeks or months after the detection of the disease.

On December 15, Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, named the period of loss of taste and smell in patients with coronavirus infection.