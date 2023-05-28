When Alexander Betancourt decided in 2019 to set up his boxing school in the basement of a building in Cáceres, he did not imagine that the racist attacks of a neighbor would force him to close and move to another location. This Cuban, who arrived in Spain in 2008, suffered a campaign of harassment that lasted more than a year by Yolanda GV, a woman who lived in the same building. “He started throwing garbage at me in the inner courtyard,” recalls Betancourt. “Then, when I went through the door, he insulted me.” And it went to more. At least once a week, he would show up at school and scold her in the presence of his students (many, children) and his parents. “Fucking black!”, “Dirty and disgusting black!”, “I’m going to close the place for you!”, he yelled at him, according to the court, which sentenced the neighbor in 2022 to one year and six months of imprisonment. prison for a hate crime.

Betancourt decided to denounce. An unusual initiative in Spain. According to the report on hate crimes from the Ministry of the Interior, close to 90% of victims of hate crimes do not report them —a large part related to racist attacks—.

The State Attorney General’s Office indicates that 38.5% of the 1,824 legal proceedings opened in 2021 for hate crimes corresponded to incidents of racism and xenophobia. However, the vast majority of cases are invisible in the statistics, the public ministry, the Interior, the European Union and social organizations agree. The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights stresses in a report that “the most common reason for not reporting the incident” is that those affected believe that “nothing is going to happen or change.” “At least a third of those surveyed think this,” says the document, which emphasizes that “this problem must be brought to the fore, in order to try to reduce the existing underreporting figure.”

Úrsula Ruiz, a lawyer for SOS Racisme Catalunya, expresses her concern: “Most of the people who come to us, when interviewed, tell us that they have suffered episodes of racism before, but that they did not report it.” The reasons, she adds, are multiple: because at the time of suffering them they had major concerns and did not see themselves with the strength to undertake yet another fight; because, when they occurred, they were not detected as racism; for the fear of being re-victimized —the footballer Vinicius Jr. has been scrutinized after denouncing last Sunday that he suffered racist insults during the Real Madrid match against Valencia in the Mestalla field—; the fear of the response given by the “bureaucratized” institutions themselves; or because they are in an irregular situation…

Almost twenty sentences analyzed by EL PAÍS reveal part of the racist dynamics that reach the courts. Physical and verbal attacks, references to skin color, shouts ordering the complainants to go to their supposed country of origin. Although not all end in conviction.

Elena (fictitious name) worked as a cashier in a large store in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) and in June 2019 a customer of around 45 years old approached her to get paid. “At the moment the employee returned her change and handed her the purchase receipt, it flew away driven by the wind, forcing [al cliente] to run after it to get it back. When he returned to the cashier’s window, visibly angry and with the aim of offending her, he addressed her with expressions such as ‘shit black’, ‘go to your country’, ‘black whore’ and ‘daughter of a bitch’, as proven by the justice.

The court, however, acquitted the man this past March 21. The Madrid Court ruled out the hate crime with these words: “The incident had a minimum duration of less than 10 seconds. It was an isolated incident, not intended to be witnessed by third parties, nor to incite hatred or violence, nor to offend the ethnic group to which the complainant belongs. The defendant acted in a fit of rage […] We are faced with an angry and unjustified response from a client who reacts rudely and offensively against a specific employee, not because he belongs to a race, but because of the treatment received from him, without the conduct carried out presenting perceptible differences with what until now. We had been describing their decriminalization as minor insults.”

Elena’s lawyer, who stresses that the sentence has already been appealed, explains the “frustration” generated by this type of response from justice, while the fear still persists in the victim for crossing (on the street or at work). with the man. The Prosecutor’s Office requested a sentence of eight months in prison.

Úrsula Ruiz, from SOS Racisme Catalunya, adds that the standard in Spain for convicting hate crimes is “quite high”, which is added to the fact that the treatment given to the victim is sometimes “abrupt”, “cold ” and “bureaucratic”, further discouraging whistleblowers. According to the memory of the State Attorney General’s Office, there were only 91 convictions for this type of conduct in 2021: a third for racism and xenophobia. The Public Ministry adds in her memory that, in said year, a total of 25 acquittals were handed down in the first instance.

Vox electoral poster at the Sol commuter station, in Madrid, in April 2021. Marta Fernández Jara (Europa Press)

In 2021, the Madrid Court also did not see a hate crime in a Vox campaign against migrant minors, which included messages against them on its website, social network profiles and on posters placed in Cercanías stations. The Prosecutor’s Office considered that this vulnerable group, which was linked to crime, was being put at risk. But the court, among its arguments, said: “[El tema se encuadra] in the legitimate ideological-partisan struggle within the framework of an electoral contest, where the verbal excesses committed by some and other political actors constitute a maxim of experience […] The poster can also be interpreted as an electoral message to a much larger group than the ‘menas’.

Betancourt, who spent a year and a half waiting for the sentence, encourages them to denounce. It was not the first time he had suffered racism —”when I arrived in Spain and worked in bars and nightclubs, the basic insult was ‘black shit’—, but in this case it was decided because the situation was affecting his work and his physical integrity , remember. “It is good that I know the case of Vinicius by voice so that these things do not happen, not only in the world of sport. You have to denounce it and put a stop to it ”, he affirms.

See also Netflix in the crosshairs of the Italian tax authorities: 55 million euros paid to "make peace" Racist episodes in the bar, in the shops, on the front porch… Those affected denounce a daily racism —conscious or unconscious, subtle or very explicit (even with attacks)— that occurs daily in the streets, in means of transport, in bars, in police actions, in the Administration… . “Chinese shit.” A court in Terrassa (Barcelona) sentenced Christian BC to pay a fine of 1,300 euros for the episode in which he starred in a local bar. After entering the premises, “acting absolutely gratuitously and moved by contempt for people of Chinese origin”, he insulted those who were inside shouting: “Chinese shit!”, “Sons of bitches !”, “To your country!”. One was punched in the face and fell unconscious; another, he punched in the side “repeatedly.” “Filthy black, go to your country.” Alfonso RL insulted Francisca (fictitious name) for years when he passed her on the street or in the doorway of her house, in Guadarrama (Madrid). “Filthy black, go to your country. Black shit, miserable,” she told him, as proved by justice. Also, when he passed her in stores: “You had to be in the jungle!”. The Madrid Court sentenced him to one year in prison in October 2022. “They are ripping us off, monkeys.” A court in Valencia considered it proven that Salvador MG went to his victim’s bar in January 2022 to buy tobacco. According to the attacker, the machine kept one euro and claimed it from the owner of the premises, who told him that he had to go to the company that owns the vending machine. But Salvador reacted with insults (“Fucking black, I’m going to kill you”), while he called the police. In the presence of the agents, he continued with his attack: “Black shit, we are going to throw you out of the neighborhood. They are cheating us, monkeys,” he told his victim, while commenting to the agents that “how did they treat him like that? Spanish and those not”. The court imposed six months in jail.