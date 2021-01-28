In Spain, suspects in extortion of large sums from Russians were detained under the pretext of stopping investigations and closing criminal cases. The National Police writes about this in their Twitter…

Law enforcement officers detained seven people, including citizens of Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Serbia, Estonia, Uzbekistan and Germany, notes RIA News… They are also accused of money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. The operation was carried out in Malaga and Madrid. The police have already seized bank accounts and seized 45 thousand euros in cash, as well as four cars, jewelry and about a hundred expensive bags.

The members of the group carefully studied the biographies of their victims and found out whether they could bring legal proceedings against them in Russia. The criminals then informed the victims that they had access to police data and demanded about 500 thousand euros in exchange for help with the court.

According to police, the suspects “lived a wealthy lifestyle” and “lived in luxurious houses.” None of them had jobs.