The young Andrea Dancur has been missing for three years when, unintentionally, the caving team of forensic psychologist Nash Elizondo finds her body in the depths of the Sima de Legarrea. The discovery revolutionizes the environment and the media, which some time ago had already echoed the conviction for the girl’s crime, based solely on evidence, of Salomé Aduriz, Andrea’s mother’s partner at the time she vanished. without leaving a trace. Related News REVIEW OF: standard Yes ‘The Blue Hour’, by Paula Hawkins: an inconvenient friendship Marina Sanmartín The author of the ‘best seller’ ‘The Girl on the Train’ builds an elegant and very classic suspense plot. His best novel The reopening of the case, which reminds us of the drift of more than one real event in the Spanish black chronicle, is the starting point of ‘Those who do not sleep. NASH’, second installment of the literary quartet ‘The quiet valleys’, a project that Dolores Redondo (Donostia, 1969) began with ‘Waiting for the flood’ (Destino, 2022) and in which the qualitative leap in her literature is evident. NOVEL ‘ Those who don’t sleep. NASH’ Author Dolores Redondo Publisher Destination Year 2024 Pages 608 Price 22.70 euros 4Redondo tells in the preamble to this story that one of the main objectives of forensic psychology in its search for the etiology of a death is linked “to the possibility of apply the NASH code, which determines whether the death was due to natural, accidental causes, suicide or homicide. The importance of these acronyms in Dr. Elizondo’s life will lead her to adopt that name when she comes of age, and with it she will introduce herself to the reader, who, as is customary when it comes to a title by the San Sebastian author , you won’t be able to put the novel down until you reach the last page. With Nash, we will enter a world in which the preeminence of women and their fight for equality will draw attention without fanfare: women will be responsible for the funeral home, whose role in the development of the action will be fundamental; woman the victim; woman the researcher and women the protagonists of the legends of the past that, in the background, will surround the story of a magical aura that, many times and for the better, will return us to the ‘Baztán Trilogy’ and, surpassing the references within the work, will remind us, because it is at its level, of the mysteries of Fred Vargas, where there is always room to reflect on the supernatural. A world in which the fight for women’s equality will draw attention without fanfareMore beyond the “house brands”, which, as we said, Redondo does not renounce – on the one hand, its ability to hook us into the plot and, on the other, that patina of legend and magic that surrounds Baztán, where it is time it is the turn of the witches -, three strengths stand out in the writing of ‘Those who do not sleep’. The first, the time chosen to set the action, the days prior to the declaration of confinement due to COVID, a countdown that guides the structure and, curiously ignoring the technique of short chapters, so common in current police drama, adds pressure to the facts. The second, the rigor in the exploration of the characters, on which the weight of fiction rests and in which Redondo leisurely entertains himself to offer us a welcome exercise in depth, not too common in the genre and responsible for the fact that death by Andrea Dancur is not the only mystery that Nash Elizondo must solve. Finally, the third strength lies in the meta-literature with which the writer plays intelligently, to the point of including herself in the novel along with the emblematic Amaia Salazar, for whom there is also room in this intrigue. . With these three successes and some other minor and forgivable traps when dispensing information, Dolores Redondo constructs an elegant and solid story, but above all risky, because it is alien to the usual patterns of ‘noir’… it may be because the rules , when completely mastered, are to be skipped.

