Voters who fail to explain their absence or pay a fine may be subject to a series of restrictions.

Voters who did not appear at the polls in the 1st round of the 2022 elections have until this Thursday (1st.Dec.2022) to justify their absence. If he misses the deadline or does not pay the fine stipulated by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), he may suffer sanctions such as the impediment of obtaining a passport or identity card.

For those who did not vote in the 2nd round, the deadline is January 9, 2023. In both cases, the period available is 60 days from the date of the election. The voter who did not vote in both shifts needs to send evidence separately to justify it. The standard is provided for in Resolution 23,659/2021 of the TSE.

For voters who are abroad on election days, the deadline for presenting a supporting document, such as a passport or ticket, is 30 days from the date of return to Brazil.

The voter can justify himself online or in person, with the presentation of the post-election justification requirement filled. To prove the absence, it is necessary to present some document with the explanation, such as a medical certificate or travel tickets.

How to justify absence in the 1st or 2nd shift:

Which sanctions will the voter be subject to if he/she does not justify or does not pay the electoral fine:

take office in public office;

register for public tenders;

receive wages, remuneration, salary or earnings, if you are a public servant;

borrow from financial institutions in which the government participates in management;

obtain or renew a passport and identity card;

enroll in government educational institutions;

acts requiring discharge from military service or income tax.

There is no maximum limit for justifications, but the person who does not explain the absence in 3 consecutive elections or does not pay the electoral fines related to the absences will have the voter registration canceled, as provided for in the Electoral Code🇧🇷

ELECTORAL FINE

If the justification is denied, the fine can vary from 3% to 10% of the amount used as the calculation basis, of R$ 35.13. That is, the maximum value is R$ 3.51. After payment, it is possible to ask the TSE to certificate of electoral discharge.

However, depending on the voter’s economic situation, the fine can be multiplied by 10 times. Exemption from payment may be granted by an electoral judge if the voter declares a state of poverty.

Voters who miss the deadline for justification may reestablish themselves with the Electoral Justice by paying the fine. The settlement of debts with the Electoral Justice can be done on any date.

Discharge is available on the self service of voters on the TSE website. Payment can be made by Pix, credit card or boleto (exclusively by Banco do Brasil).