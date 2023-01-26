Where did El Grande get the version of the “kidnapping” of the “super policeman” Genaro García Luna?

The alleged pick-up of Genaro García Luna by Arturo Beltrán Leyva’s thugs to be scolded and endorse mutual complicity is a lie published in November 2008 in an anti-Calderonist media by Ricardo Ravelo, based on a letter of dissatisfaction with the then Federal Secretary of Security , who was disqualified from leading a unified police command.

The note stated that, in a letter to the “Congress of the Union” (the author would later say “to the Justice Commission of the Chamber of Deputies), the document details:

…On October 19 of this year (…) the current Secretary of Federal Public Security, Genaro García Luna and his escort, made up of approximately 27 elements, (…) on the Cuernavaca to Tepoztlán highway were intercepted or summoned by high-ranking drug lord who was accompanied by an indeterminate number of gunmen or hitmen in approximately 10 Suburban armored vehicles, without the aforementioned official’s escort doing anything to protect him, apparently by a verbal order from him (García Luna).

The letter that is in the hands of the legislators today – and a copy of which was delivered to Proceso – adds that the members of García Luna’s escort, by order of “the high-ranking drug lord”, were stripped of their weapons. and remained blindfolded for “approximately four hours.” The agents who were aware of the incident, and whose names are being omitted for fear of reprisals, maintain in the document that the voice of “the high-ranking boss” told García Luna: ‘This is the first and last warning so that you know that we can arrive to you if you do not comply with the agreement’. The letter assures that, after those words of the capo, García Luna withdrew “abandoning his escorts to their fate, without knowing the direction he took and what he did during those four long hours, time in which he was able to meet in a place more comfortable and different from what were the alleged facts.

How did they know then what Beltrán would have said to the super police officer from so many and so useless “escorts”?

Regarding this story for fools, the respected Jorge Fernández Menéndez, specialized like few others in organized crime, published yesterday in Excelsior:

It is, once again, unbelievable. What we do know happened was that the Beltrán Leyva family kidnapped a group (three or four, I would say) of García Luna’s guards while he was visiting his mother in Cuernavaca. The guards, including two women, were brutally beaten by the hitmen. There was never any evidence that the Secretary of Security was kidnapped.(…). The war between the Beltrán Leyva family and the Sinaloa cartel was open.

Villarreal says that after García Luna’s kidnapping in 2008, and despite the fact that he supposedly worked with those from Sinaloa, they continued to pay him a million and a half dollars a month. Who pays an official to work for his enemy while he is murdering his closest collaborators…?

